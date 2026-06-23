TNA Hall Of Famer Reportedly To Have A Role In Upcoming Slammiversary 2026 PPV

TNA Slammiversary is this weekend, and it's been a secondary talking point for a promotion that is surrounded with questions following several departures brought on by "workforce reduction." As such, TNA could use some good news going into this weekend, and they appear to have some, even if that good news is itself shrouded in mystery. PWInsider reports that TNA is bringing in a member of their Hall of Fame for a role at Slammiversary following a creative pitch. Who is that Hall of Famer? It's unclear, as a name hadn't been confirmed as of press time.

Fortunately for TNA, they will have no shortage of options given the number of talents in their Hall of Fame. Among the living members who could be included on the show are Kurt Angle, Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von), Ken Shamrock, Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, Mickey James, The Beautiful People (Angelina Love and Velvet Sky), Mike Tenay, Rhino, Raven, Earl Hebner, Tracy Brooks, Abyss, and Sting. Of that group of names, Raven would be seen by some as most likely, having already made appearances for TNA in 2026. Less likely would be Sting, who remains associated with AEW, despite retiring from wrestling in 2024.

In addition to the identity of the Hall of Famer being a secret, it remains unknown what role they would factor into in the show itself. It is possible, however, that the Hall of Famer may be involved in the International Championship match, which will see current champion Mustafa Ali defend the title in an open challenge. Slammiversary is scheduled to be headlined by Mike Santana defending the TNA World Heavyweight Championship against Nic Nemeth, and will also feature Lei Ying Lee defending the Knockouts Championship against Xia Brookside and Cedric Alexander defending the X-Division title against Fabian Aichner, Amazing Red, Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian, KC Navarro, and Mr. Elegance in Ultimate X.