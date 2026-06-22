Report: Ex-WWE Writer Road Dogg To Attend TNA Slammiversary, Could Be Joining Company

Though TNA Wrestling wanted to keep things quiet up until Slammiversary this Sunday, it appears the cat's out of the bag, as former WWE writer Road Dogg (Brian James) will be in attendance for the company's upcoming pay-per-view event, according to PWInsider Elite.

Last week, TNA's former Head of Creative Tommy Dreamer announced his exit from the company, which led many to ponder who might fill the position next. Though Hunter Johnston (Delirious, also the head booker) and Vice President of TV Production Eric Tompkins are part of the creative team currently, there needs to be a head, which could potentially be filled by James after this weekend.

Based on PWInsider's notes, James was initially pitched to become a producer for TNA. But the idea for that role changed after Dreamer's departure. Should James join the Nashville-based promotion, it appears it would do wonders for the company, as one source told PWInsider that James is close with the head writer of "WWE NXT," Johnny Russo, which could strengthen the partnership between TNA and "NXT" that began in January 2025.

Before leaving WWE, James held several pivotal roles backstage, including acting as an "NXT" coach, senior vice president of live events, producer, and writer (both co-head and lead) for "WWE SmackDown." He left the Stamford-based promotion this past March, citing that things were moving too fast for him, and that he wanted to prioritize his family. James has previously worked for TNA from 2002-2009.

TNA's most recent trial by fire began in late March, when Dani Luna asked to be released from her contract. Other stars such as Steve Maclin, Myla Grace, and Tessa Blanchard followed suit. Regarding backstage roles, outside of Dreamer's shocking departure, Sami Callihan was released from his production and agent duties after working nearly 10 years for the company.