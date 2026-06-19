Backstage Update On TNA Creative Team Following The Departure Of Tommy Dreamer

The string of backstage changes has resulted in new additions to TNA Wrestling's creative team, with a report revealing who will replace Tommy Dreamer.

Dreamer, along with a few other wrestlers and personnel, was let go by TNA this past week. "PWInsider Elite" has reported that Eric Tompkins, who was appointed as vice president of TV production last year, will be working with Hunter "Delirious" Johnston in the creative team. The report added that a source informed them that the duo will likely be co-creative heads. The outlet claims that it has not heard of anyone else being added to the creative team, despite rumors circulating following the recent changes.

The mood backstage in TNA, according to "PWInsider Elite," is a somber one following the recent personnel departures. The report also addressed the reason for the cuts, noting that while TNA has a deal with AMC, it had no information regarding how much revenue the promotion is generating from it.

Matt Hardy and Nic Nemeth had only positive things to say about Dreamer after news of his exit emerged, with both men praising him as an agent and as a person. Dreamer said that he and TNA mutually agreed to end his tenure with the company. He later spoke emotionally about his time in the promotion and fondly reflected on the people who work there.