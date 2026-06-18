Nic Nemeth Comments On Busted Open Co-Host Tommy Dreamer Departing TNA Wrestling
Among the latest TNA departures was Tommy Dreamer, who worked in both the company's creative and talent relations departments. Beyond that, former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth attests that Dreamer emerged as a good friend to him and much of TNA's personnel. That's partly why his personal exit from the company "hurts."
"The Tommy stuff, I'm biased because before Busted Open, before TNA, Tommy and I are friends in real life, so I'm very biased," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio." "There's so many of us that come together and I'm friends with people because we love pro wrestling so much. And I have to say, I pride myself on loving pro wrestling and I pale in comparison when it comes to Tommy. So that's the starting piece.
"The perfect vessel for being an ambassador and relations to pro wrestling and the outside world and behind-the-scenes and so many different things. Helped me out when he was in the talent relations aspect of WWE as a friend, as a coworker, all these different things. So, he really, in this weird world, fits in so many different positions in the pro wrestling world that he can benefit any show or company with."
While he admittedly remains unsure of what exactly led to Dreamer parting ways from TNA, Nemeth maintains that the wrestling veteran made a significant impact on the creative and television aspects of TNA. Moreover, he helped uplift backstage morale, especially on the road to TNA's debut on AMC. The latter became evident through the number of TNA talents, including Nemeth, Elayna Black and KC Navarro, that praised Dreamer in the aftermath of his departure.
Looking ahead, Nemeth believes Dreamer can be a valuable aspect to any company that he works for. For right now, though, Dreamer's next professional moves are unclear.
Nemeth Doesn't Think He'd Fare Well In Backstage Roles
As a 22-year veteran, Nemeth is no stranger to the backstage dealings of the pro wrestling industry. Still, he isn't certain that he'd be equipped to handle a position like Dreamer's, which Dreamer himself described as a "24/7 job."
"I don't think I could do any of those other roles that you don't see behind the scenes, where everybody in the entire company and any independent wrestler is probably texting and calling you every single day because that's what you think you're supposed to do to get ahead," Nemeth said.
"I have Tommy Dreamer's email. You better believe he's getting my match from this weekend. He's getting a text from me to say, 'Hey, I know you're coming to New Mexico this week. Can you come get me?' Imagine that every single day. I would just throw my phone in a river. Tommy lives off of that because he actually knows everybody and he knows what they're capable of."
TNA previously promoted Dreamer to Head of Talent Relations in 2025 after the departure of Gail Kim. Within the creative department, Dreamer worked alongside Hunter "Delirious" Johnston. In between it all, he also served as a "Busted Open Radio" co-host.
According to TNA, the decision for Dreamer to leave TNA was a mutual one, but also part of larger "workforce reductions" aimed to streamline operations and increase profitability. TNA producer Sami Callihan and former Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard, among others, officially exited the company this week as well.
Nemeth, a former WWE star, has remained signed to TNA since early 2024 and now approaches a TNA World Championship match against Mike Santana at Slammiversary.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.