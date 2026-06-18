Nic Nemeth Comments On Busted Open Co-Host Tommy Dreamer Departing TNA Wrestling

Among the latest TNA departures was Tommy Dreamer, who worked in both the company's creative and talent relations departments. Beyond that, former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth attests that Dreamer emerged as a good friend to him and much of TNA's personnel. That's partly why his personal exit from the company "hurts."

"The Tommy stuff, I'm biased because before Busted Open, before TNA, Tommy and I are friends in real life, so I'm very biased," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio." "There's so many of us that come together and I'm friends with people because we love pro wrestling so much. And I have to say, I pride myself on loving pro wrestling and I pale in comparison when it comes to Tommy. So that's the starting piece.

"The perfect vessel for being an ambassador and relations to pro wrestling and the outside world and behind-the-scenes and so many different things. Helped me out when he was in the talent relations aspect of WWE as a friend, as a coworker, all these different things. So, he really, in this weird world, fits in so many different positions in the pro wrestling world that he can benefit any show or company with."

While he admittedly remains unsure of what exactly led to Dreamer parting ways from TNA, Nemeth maintains that the wrestling veteran made a significant impact on the creative and television aspects of TNA. Moreover, he helped uplift backstage morale, especially on the road to TNA's debut on AMC. The latter became evident through the number of TNA talents, including Nemeth, Elayna Black and KC Navarro, that praised Dreamer in the aftermath of his departure.

Looking ahead, Nemeth believes Dreamer can be a valuable aspect to any company that he works for. For right now, though, Dreamer's next professional moves are unclear.