Report Claims TNA & Road Dogg Had Been In Talks Ahead Of Recent Backstage Departures

Oh, if you didn't know: TNA is facing a massive shakeup. What began with Dani Luna asking for her release in late March of this year, was just the beginning of the domino effect that has now seen either personally decided departures or unexpected releases of several of its top stars, as well as Tommy Dreamer, who left his head of creative position behind. Now, it appears the rumblings of WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (Brian James) coming in to help aid TNA's creative agendas and take over Dreamer's previous position are starting to hold weight.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears James is in top position at becoming Dreamer's replacement. Talks between James and TNA were happening before the departures, but as the veteran journalist reported, nobody was aware it could've been specifically for Dreamer's position.

As Meltzer also pointed out, this isn't the first time an ex-WWE talent has tried their hand at running or creatively operating TNA. In March, James' left the WWE, stating his decision was based on things "moving too fast for him," and that he wanted more time with his family. Having worn several different hats, James last position in WWE was as a co-lead writer for "WWE SmackDown." When speaking with a WWE source, Meltzer mentioned that they spoke highly of the Hall of Famer, stating that he values fundamentals and is enthusiastic with talent.

As of this writing, Hunter Johnston (Delirious) remains part of TNA's creative team, with belief that he is the head booker alongside the company's Vice President of TV Production Eric Tompkins. Though some expected retired wrestler Sami Callihan to be elevated from his current backstage role to more of a creative lead, Callihan was also let go during the latest wave of departures.

TNA also lost Tessa Blanchard earlier this week, Steve Maclin and Myla Grace earlier this month, and is now creating a working alliance with Ohio Valley Wrestling, all before its next pay-per-view event, Slammiversary, next Sunday.