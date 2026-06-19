TNA Wrestling Expected To Sign Working Agreement With OVW

Recently, TNA Wrestling has found itself caught between a rock and a hard place after several stars of its roster departed the company from longtime creative team member Tommy Dreamer, former producer and Impact World Champion Sami Callihan, to in-ring talents such as Tessa Blanchard, Steve Maclin, Myla Grace, and Dani Luna. Not to mention, its current World Champion Mike Santana's contract is set to expire mid-July. Hoping to mend its losses, TNA is in the process of creating a working agreement with Ohio Valley Wrestling.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, it appears TNA and OVW are working out a deal that would have OVW become "essentially a developmental system for TNA." This means that OVW would act as the training ground for stars to eventually work in TNA, similar to how "WWE NXT" helps develop up-and-coming talent ahead of their main roster debuts. As of this writing, the deal is expected to be signed shortly.

Additionally, the report mentioned that TNA President Carlos Silva was seen in attendance at several recent OVW shows. Yet, he wasn't at OVW's 1400th television episode celebration last Thursday.

TNA's annual summertime event Slammiversary will air live next Sunday, June 28, from Agganis Arena, in Boston. Eight matches are scheduled for the card.