AEW's Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why The Death Riders Aren't Recruiting

Over the years, across the various incarnations of the group, AEW's Death Riders have taken on new members as well as shedding some old ones. However, it's been a while since the faction increased its number. Claudio Castagnoli explained during an interview with California's 107.7 The Bone that the Death Riders aren't actively looking to add anyone, though he didn't rule out the possibility, either.

"I still kind of look at [Wheeler] Yuta and [Daniel] Garcia as the projects that we bring up," Castagnoli said. "I'm extremely proud of both of them; they're both amazing talents and they both keep me on my toes. ... I don't look for new talent like that, or I don't look at anybody – even when Garcia joined us, we didn't necessarily go out and scout. ... If somebody needs to find their way to us, they'll find their way to us."

The origin of the Death Riders dates back to early 2022, when Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson formed an alliance that would come to be known as the Blackpool Combat Club. Under the tutelage of William Regal, the group soon expanded to include Yuta and Castagnoli, though Regal would eventually depart for WWE.

In 2024, the faction picked up PAC and Marina Shafir as new members while also turning on Danielson. Soon, they'd become the Death Riders, with Moxley as the sole leader and Garcia joining them to round out the current lineup.

Recently, the group has been working with Will Ospreay following a feud against the British wrestler, though it seems unlikely that he will join as a full member.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 107.7 The Bone and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.