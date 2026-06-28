AEW's Thekla Shares Thoughts On WWE Star & Fellow Austrian GUNTHER

AEW Women's World Champion Thekla has become one of the greatest representations for Austrian talent in professional wrestling following her success in STARDOM, NJPW, and throughout her first year in AEW. However, arguably the most well-known Austrian star in the sport today is former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, and though Thekla believes that she brings a unique set of skills that nobody in wrestling can replicate, she doesn't feel that it's worth comparing herself to "The Ring General."

"I don't think we're in competition at all. He's so much better at some stuff than I am, I think, and he's very real about his style, too," Thekla explained during a recent interview with "TMZSports." "There's really nothing bad I could say about what he's doing. He's very outstanding. I'm just playing a game that's very different from anybody's game, I don't know who you could actually eventually compare me to. Not GUNTHER, that's for sure."

Tonight at Forbidden Door, Thekla will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against STARDOM's Starlight Kid as she looks to extend her title reign to 138 days. Both women have faced each other twice in the past, with Starlight Kid having a 2-0 record against Thekla in singles competition. If the "Toxic Spider" can walk out Forbidden Door with the win, it will be her seventh title defense since she defeated Kris Statlander for the gold in February.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZSports" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.