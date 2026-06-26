AEW's Tony Khan On Forbidden Door Visa Issues: 'It's Been A Massive Challenge'

The fifth AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is just a few days away, and the card only started coming together with NJPW, CMLL, and STARDOM talent within the last few weeks. Several key AEW vs. AEW matches will be featured, such as the Women and Men's Owen Hart Cup Foundation tournament finals and the AEW tag team and Continental titles on the line. Some fans have voiced concerns about having so many AEW-heavy matches on a co-branded card. According to Tony Khan on the Forbidden Door media call, it's at least due in part to what he described as "visa issues."

"It has been a massive challenge," he said. Khan stated that he was looking forward to several talent coming in from all over the world that are unavailable right now, but believes they were still able to put together a great card. In addition to some CMLL stars, Khan indicated that other wrestlers were unable to perform in AEW lately due to visa problems.

"I was hoping to have Gabe Kidd here," Khan continued. "Gabe Kidd is another wrestler going through the renewal process. One that I expect back very soon and is a huge part of AEW... is the National Champion, Mark Davis."

Problems with visa clearance have affected the entire industry over the last couple of years, and things haven't yet improved. AEW/ROH has already been affected with Komander, Hechicero, and Beast Mortos being unable to return to the United States. Due to the visa issues of Mortos, his ROH World Tag Team partner, Sammy Guevara has traveled to Mexico so that they can defend their titles in CMLL.

Khan also mentioned that several STARDOM talent couldn't come for scheduled dates that he would have preferred. "STARDOM has been the best partner having the visas organized and getting people in." He also revealed that injuries have kept several men and women from being on this card.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW Media Call and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.