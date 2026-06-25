AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2026: Draws & Duds

It's important to note that I'm writing this after the June 17 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Not because of the fact that we now have WAY TOO MUCH information about what Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor got up to on their wedding night, but because of the fact that face-to-face segment between Ospreay and Swerve Strickland swung their upcoming match into the draw column for me personally.

Originally, the idea of having Ospreay and Strickland face each other at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 seemed a little uninspired. The two men headlined the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in a very fun match that they then tried to replicate a year later on the 2025 Summer Blockbuster edition of "Dynamite," resulting in a 30-minute draw. So when the brackets for this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament came out and both Ospreay and Strickland were not only in the tournament but on opposite sides of the bracket, it's as if AEW screamed "WE ARE DOING OSPREAY/STRICKLAND PART THREE GUYS!!" in our faces, taking some of the unpredictability out of the competition.

However, the tournament has now happened and the two men have had their face-to-face to get people excited, and the idea of Ospreay vs. Strickland for a third summer running has turned from a formality to something I'm genuinely excited about. The winner of the match gets the AEW World Championship match at AEW All In London on August 30, which means that this bout will be the official start of the road to Wembley Stadium.

Everyone is obviously expecting Ospreay to win because he hasn't headlined AEW's biggest show of the year in his home country yet. With that said, Strickland's new heel persona has worked wonders for him in recent months — a much more dangerous, calculating version of himself that gives this match something it didn't have in 2024 or 2025: a face/heel dynamic. The previous two matches were babyface exhibitions to sit back and enjoy, but now we have a situation where AEW is actively urging you to cheer for Ospreay, which will make his victory (if he gets it that is) all the more rewarding.

There is the added layer of intrigue with the Death Riders, but to be honest, I hope they don't get involved because that will aid the story they've been telling. Bringing Ospreay up to a standard where no one in AEW can beat him, they don't need to show their faces in this one. The long road to Wembley begins in San Jose; the question is will it be Ospreay bringing it home, or will Wembley once again be Swerve's House?

Written by Sam Palmer