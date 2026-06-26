Former TNA Star Joe Doering Has Passed Away After Entering Hospice Treatment

Former All Japan Pro-Wrestling and TNA star Joe Doering has passed away.

On Friday morning, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced the unfortunate news via X, stating, "At 9:13 a.m. today, June 26, our brother Joe Doering passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. Though his time on this earth lasted only 44 years, Joe packed a thousand years' worth of living into every one of them. Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Lindsay, his family, and leaves behind countless friends and devoted fans around the world who will forever remember his strength, courage, and spirit. Rest in peace, Joe. You will never be forgotten."

At 9:13 a.m. today, June 26, our brother Joe Doering passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. Though his time on this earth lasted only 44 years, Joe packed a thousand years' worth of living into every one of them. Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Lindsay, his... pic.twitter.com/qlzBVLUuM3 — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) June 26, 2026

Simply known as "Big," Doering's capabilities in the ring were monstrous in all the best ways possible. The Chicago-born wrestler began his pro wrestling career in 2004, training at Can-Am Wrestling School/Total Nonstop Action Wrestling School. His beastly 6'8" presence made him a must-see spectacle to many fans across the globe. His first big break came in AJPW (from 2007-2010 and his return from 2010-2019), where he was the company's former two-time Triple Crown Heavyweight and four-time World Tag Team Champion.

His accomplishments didn't stop there. Later, he would join Eric Young in TNA as part of the brutal administrators known as Violent By Design. Their mission from 2020 through 2022 was all about "curing the wrestling world of its sickness." During his second tenure there, he carried the former Impact World Tag Team Championship twice.

Doering was first diagnosed with a brain tumor in February 2016, and underwent surgery to remove it a month later. Six years later in 2022, the disease returned. After undergoing his second surgery, he developed ataxia (a rare neurological disease that affects coordination, speech, and motor skills). In November of last year, his sister-in-law announced that he was diagnosed with a third brain tumor. He had entered hospice care just three days ago.

From all of us here at Wrestling Inc., we send our deepest condolences to Doering's family, friends, and fans.