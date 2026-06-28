Cody Rhodes Comments On Possibility Of Wife Brandi Getting Involved In WWE

WWE fans last saw Brandi Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 as she accompanied her husband Cody Rhodes to the ring for this Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against "The OTC" Roman Reigns. She then returned to the screen amidst the celebration for "The American Nightmare's" championship victory.

According to Cody, talks about Brandi being involved in WWE programming once more have been semi-serious since then. For right now, though, she seems more invested in her work as the founder of Pinkerton's Baby & Kids Clothes boutique.

"We saw Mama Rhodes get included in things from time to time. When you bring real elements of your life, and my character is really rooted in a real person, then that always makes for great television," Cody told "The Ariel Helwani Show." "Sometimes it can get a little too real. I think Brandi grew up very fast because of the nature of her experience in the wrestling business. I always try to make those moments for her when she does come back a reminder of how great the wrestling fans can be because it's easy to forget how wonderful they can be."

On a personal level, Cody would want to see Brandi be a part of WWE moments similar to his crowning one at WrestleMania 40. Should his wife have different vision in mind for a WWE return, however, Cody would support her.

"I certainly wouldn't be opposed if she ever wanted to do something on her own or break into it, but she's got that kids store in Roswell [Georgia], and that's all she talks about," he said. In the wrestling space, fans have seen Brandi serve as a ring announcer, in-ring performer, and valet in the past.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.