WWE is set to host Night of Champions from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, but even though they're out of the country, basketball and the NBA Champion New York Knicks are still on the minds of many, including Knicks mega fan Michael Cole. The veteran commentator appeared on ESPN's "Get Up" to talk about the premium live event and give his predictions, and he compared one competitor in the Undisputed WWE Championship match to San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama, or "Wemby," as Spurs fans know him.

"The first man to pick up a pinfall or submission wins the championship, so Cody [Rhodes] has no advantage," he explained. "He doesn't even have to be involved in the decision to lose the title. GUNTHER, the 'Career Killer,' he's ended the careers of Goldberg, John Cena, and Hall of Famer AJ Styles. This man is a killer in the ring. He's an absolute technical genius... Sami Zayn, to use a sport analogy, I like to call Sami Zayn the Wemby of the WWE. Entitled. Spoiled. Crybaby. That's what Sami Zayn's been all about."

The Spurs lost the NBA Championship to the Knicks in what ended up being just a five-game series. Some WWE fans say that's thanks to Danhausen, who now famously cursed, then uncursed, the Knicks and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith.

Zayn worked his way into the title match in Riyadh after GUNTHER chose him as the special guest referee in his match against Rhodes last Friday. Zayn got involved not once as a referee, but once again after the match had been restarted, leading to Rhodes demanding he defend his championship in a triple threat.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN's "Get Up" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.