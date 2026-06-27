Tama Tonga And Talla Tonga Abandon Solo Sikoa, Break Up MFT On WWE SmackDown

Cue Celine Dion because Solo Sikoa is all by himself after the MFTs abandoned him on "WWE SmackDown."

During a backstage segment at the O2 Arena, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga confronted Sikoa about costing them the tag titles against Damian Priest and R-Truth last week. Then they called him out for helping LA Knight defeat Jimmy Uso and said the think he's obsessed with Roman Reigns. Tama said they had heard from the elders and they were out. As they walked away, Sikoa yelled about how they couldn't leave him.

Later Sikoa came out during Knight's segment and offered for them to join up to take down Reigns. Knight said that being alone was an opening to return to the Bloodline. Sikoa responded that he hates them and regrets being in the Bloodline. Knight asked why he should trust that he won't return to the Bloodline after The Usos did. Sikoa told him has nothing to lose and Knight is the enemy of his enemy. Knight didn't trust him and turned him down.

In April 2025, Tonga debuted in WWE on "SmackDown" to help Sikoa. Talla debuted the following June. Tama and Solo held the WWE tag team titles for 56 days earlier this year. JC Mateo and Tanga Loa were also members of MFT. They were part of the post-WrestleMania releases in April.