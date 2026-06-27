WWE Night Of Champions 2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

While I had already predicted IYO SKY to take the victory here over Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, I was still glad to see it, and when "Trouble, Trouble" hit during Danhausen's little segment before the match, I knew where things were going. Giving Danhausen another successful curse, this time over Morgan, was cute, and a good way to get the "Very Nice, Very Evil" one out in front of the crowd, and on ESPN for all fans in the US tonight.

But the best part of this wasn't just SKY's victory, but the match overall. I thought Morgan got a lot of offense in, especially in the first half of the bout, and I thought she looked really good against SKY. And, as Michael Cole has been telling WWE fans for the last few days, SKY is indeed one of, if not the, best professional wrestlers in the world.

Many fans, myself included, didn't think Morgan needed to be in this tournament at all, and while I still fully believe that, she at least needed to have a strong showing tonight, which she did. That certainly doesn't excuse Triple H's terrible booking, but it kept the champion looking kind of strong, or at least not too silly, even in defeat.

At one point, Morgan caught SKY's missile dropkick, which was pretty impressive as I didn't expect SKY to miss one of those. It almost looked as though WWE was actually booking Morgan to win it all when she pushed SKY off the top rope during an Over the Moonsault attempt. SKY landed on the top of the steps and sold her knee throughout the rest of the match, which allowed for Morgan to lock in a brutal looking single-leg crab. The champion then almost had SKY pinned with a Codebreaker after it looked like she was going for her Oblivion, which was a nice little offensive fake-out, on her part.

In the end, she took a Spanish Fly from SKY really well, and it was the moonsault to win the bout, as I'm sure many of us expected, or at least hoped for. SKY then challenged Morgan to her title match at SummerSlam, and now, Morgan has some direction for the rest of the summer, which is a lot more than she had before finding herself in the Queen of the Ring tournament. I really liked this match overall, and I especially loved the outcome and the challenge that finished off the first hour of Night of Champions. Thankfully, Morgan now has something to do that involves her own title, and SKY will get a big match at "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

Written by Daisy Ruth