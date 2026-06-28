TNA HOFer Traci Brooks Announces Television Title For Knockouts Division

Just days after reports pointed to a new women's mid-card championship being on the horizon for TNA Wrestling, TNA Hall of Famer Traci Brooks officially introduced the title on the Countdown to Slammiversary show.

As Indi Hartell and Mara Sade headed up the ramp following their pre-show match, Brooks unveiled TNA Knockouts Television Championship, which according to her, will be exclusively raised up on episodes of "Thursday Night Impact." To determine the inaugural titleholder, TNA has arranged a tournament, slated to kick off on July 2.

"The TNA Knockouts over two decades have changed the landscape of pro wrestling," Brooks said. "Hell, the TNA Knockouts started the women's revolution. We shatter glass ceilings. We rewrote the rules. We created opportunities, and time and time again proved why we belong on the biggest stage. Now it's time to make history once again. Starting this Thursday night, there will be a 16-woman tournament beginning, and at the end of that tournament, we will crown the first ever TNA Knockout Television Champion. This championship will be defended exclusively on Impact television. And to my Knockouts, this is an opportunity once again to prove why you are the greatest women's division in professional wrestling. Ladies, let's make history."

As of this writing, TNA has yet to confirm the competitors and the brackets for the Women's TV Title tournament. With some talents out with injury or written off television for storyline purposes, the active Knockouts roster currently falls below 16, meaning fans may see names from outside companies take part in the historic hunt. The Knockouts TV Championship joins the Knockouts World and Tag Team as titles available to the women of TNA.