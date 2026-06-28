TNA Inducting Amazing Red Into Hall Of Fame

After a stellar performance as part of the Ultimate X match on Sunday's Slammiversary pay-per-view event, Amazing Red is headed to the TNA Hall of Fame.

Though he didn't capture the X-Division Championship for the fourth time in his career today, Red was presented this prestige honor through a video package announcement, which incorporated the pioneer milestones he's created and captured in his near three-decade-long career. The announcement was succeeded with a standing ovation from the Agganis Arena crowd in Boston.

Red isn't just an X-Division talent; he is the cornerstone of making the division what it is today. His fast-paced, no limits, gravity-defining move set has inspired many of the modern aerialists seen today, especially when using his Code Red finisher. Since 2012, Red remains the face, co-founder, and lead trainer at House of Glory.

Opening the main card, Red faced Leon Slater, Fabian Aichner, KC Navarro, Frankie Kazarian, Fabian Aichner, Mr. Elegance, and retaining X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander. Towards the end of the match, he and Slater were at a tug of war before it slipped through their hands and into the lap of Alexander.

TNA hosts its annual Hall of Fame ceremony at Bound for Glory, the company's next flagship pay-per-view event in the fall. This year, Bound for Glory will be held on Sunday, October 11, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.