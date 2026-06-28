STARDOM's Maika Earns Way Into TBS Title Match With Forbidden Door Buy-In Win

Five of the six slots in the Survival of the Fittest Match to determine the new AEW TBS Champion have been filled, and with the title bout taking place on July 1, the Buy In portion of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 was the final chance for two women to fight it out for that last spot. It was Skye Blue of AEW against Maika of STARDOM, and in the end, it was Maika who got that final spot.

Both women were evenly matched throughout the early going as Maika used her strength to assert her dominance, but Skye was able to keep the distance and used her flexibility to give her the advantage, which she needed after taking a Powerbomb on the edge of the apron. Maika would use her strikes to stop Skye from getting too much of an advantage, while also targeting the back as she tried to weaken Skye for her signature Michinoku Driver.

Maika would hit a Superplex and attempted to go up once more, but Skye escaped and hit a Cheeky Nandos kick and a running Liger Bomb for a near fall. A strike exchange was followed up by a flurry of offense from Skye, who hit a Tornado DDT for another two count. A Powerslam from Maika turned the tide, and she even had the ring awareness to move to the apron after being hit with a Superkick. This would work to Maika's advantage as she used her strength to hit a Brainbuster on the apron, before rolling back in the ring to hit a Hammerlock Michinoku Driver for the three count and the victory.

Maika will now meet Harley Cameron, Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, Persephone, and Queen Aminata on the July 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where one of those women will leave San Diego, California as the new AEW TBS Champion.