WWE NXT Heatwave Set For Day Of AEW Event

Today, many fans sat in front of two screens as "WWE NXT" Great American Bash and AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door aired at the same time. Two months from now, many will do it again as another WWE event is set to overlap with AEW All In: London.

Amidst the GAB broadcast, WWE confirmed that Heatwave, the next "NXT" premium live event, will take place inside the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas on August 30. Accompanying it will be a AAA show. "On Sunday, August 30, a one-of-a-kind event lands in the Lone Star state. AAA Lucha Libre, NXT Heatwave, back to back. Two massive shows, one unforgettable Sunday," the voiceover said in the announcement. Tickets for the dual AAA-NXT event will go live for sale on Wednesday, July 8 through AXS.

The timing of this AAA-NXT special is especially notable given that AEW, WWE's biggest competitor, will host All In from London's Wembley Stadium on the same day. "NXT" Heatwave x AAA Lucha Libre will kick off at 12pm ET/11 am CT. As of this writing, the exact start time for AEW All In has yet to be announced, though based on past iterations and the time difference, an afternoon/late morning kickoff for fans in the United States is likely.

Last year, WWE acquired AAA, with talents from both promotions regularly crossing over into the other since then. Faces seen in the commercial for "NXT" Heatwave and AAA Lucha Libre included Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Tony D'Angelo, and Mr. Iguana.