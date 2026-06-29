WWE Night Of Champions 2026: Biggest Winners & Losers

Sami Zayn is WWE Champion, Oba Femi and IYO SKY are King and Queen of the ring, after the latest WWE PLE in Saudi Arabia, Night of Champions. If you want to read all about what happened, there's the Night of Champions 6/27/2026 Results Page. The Wrestling Inc. Staff has also broken down what they loved and very much didn't from the show. All that's left is the winners and the losers.

As always, the losers can sometimes be winners, like Gunther, and the winners can sometimes be losers, like IYO SKY. It's more of a vibe thing, than a literal thing. You can keep the conversation going in the comments section.

Without further ado, the winners and losers of WWE Night of Champions 2026.