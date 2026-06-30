Paul Heyman Recalls Performing On WWE Raw With Serious Illness After WrestleMania 41
At WrestleMania 41, WWE Manager Paul Heyman famously betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns to align himself with Seth Rollins, who would emerge victorious over both men in the main event of night one. In that moment, Heyman's newest faction, The Vision, was born with Rollins at the helm, and though "The Oracle's" actions were one of the main headlines coming out of WrestleMania, behind the scenes, he was going through a medical emergency.
Speaking on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, Heyman revealed that he usually suffers from an illness after WWE's biggest show of the year, but following WrestleMania 41, he dealt with one of the worst infections that he's ever endured.
"I wear myself so down going into WrestleMania. So I always get sick ... At that particular moment, I got a kidney stone. There were several kidney stones. And in passing the kidney, it cut my urinary tract. And besides cutting my urinary tract, it left my urinary tract in a position to where I could catch an infection. And man, the last place you want an infection like that is in the urinary tract cause it's tough to get rid of. So now the urinary tract inflames, presses up against the prostate, irritates the prostate. The infection now starts to spread and now the infection is in the urinary tract and in the prostate and it's spreading through my system. I end up in the hospital. Shout out to White Plains hospital."
Paul Heyman checked himself out of the hospital to attend WWE Raw
Despite the severity of his infection, Heyman was determined to be present during the "WWE Raw" following WrestleMania, explaining that he checked himself out of the hospital early in order to be on television with his new faction.
"All I'm asking is, 'You know I have to be out of here by Sunday night because I have to be on the jet on Monday to go to 'Raw.” And they're looking at me saying, you have a very serious infection. I mean, they're bringing in people from infectious diseases because I'm allergic to penicillin, number one. And number two, any antibiotics that they're giving me, none of them are working. The infection is getting worse. My temperature is rising and the effects of the infection are taking hold, but I won't miss work. So, I checked myself out that Monday morning. I chartered a jet on my own to 'Raw,' did 'Raw,' flew on the WWE jet back to White Plains, checked myself back into the hospital, didn't tell anybody."
Heyman continued to explain that he had a catheter and a PICC line in his arm during the "Raw" after WrestleMania, which he described to be the most miserable experience of his entire life. That said, Heyman said that missing "Raw" was not an option due to the launch of The Vision, as he felt not only accountable to Rollins and Bron Breakker, but also to WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and the audience. Overall, it took Heyman 18 hours to get to "Raw" and travel back to the hospital, which he claims was more beneficial than any medication that could've been given to him.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.