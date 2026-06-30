Paul Heyman Recalls Performing On WWE Raw With Serious Illness After WrestleMania 41

Despite the severity of his infection, Heyman was determined to be present during the "WWE Raw" following WrestleMania, explaining that he checked himself out of the hospital early in order to be on television with his new faction.

"All I'm asking is, 'You know I have to be out of here by Sunday night because I have to be on the jet on Monday to go to 'Raw.” And they're looking at me saying, you have a very serious infection. I mean, they're bringing in people from infectious diseases because I'm allergic to penicillin, number one. And number two, any antibiotics that they're giving me, none of them are working. The infection is getting worse. My temperature is rising and the effects of the infection are taking hold, but I won't miss work. So, I checked myself out that Monday morning. I chartered a jet on my own to 'Raw,' did 'Raw,' flew on the WWE jet back to White Plains, checked myself back into the hospital, didn't tell anybody."

Heyman continued to explain that he had a catheter and a PICC line in his arm during the "Raw" after WrestleMania, which he described to be the most miserable experience of his entire life. That said, Heyman said that missing "Raw" was not an option due to the launch of The Vision, as he felt not only accountable to Rollins and Bron Breakker, but also to WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and the audience. Overall, it took Heyman 18 hours to get to "Raw" and travel back to the hospital, which he claims was more beneficial than any medication that could've been given to him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.