Natalya Comments On Possibility Of Indie Star Rhio Arriving In WWE

During her rise as one of the hottest independent wrestling stars in England, Rhio has recently been training at The Dungeon 2.0, run by WWE star Natalya and her husband TJ Wilson. Rhio has recently stood toe-to-toe with the likes of Dani Luna and Shotzi Blackheart, but Natalya recently shared on "The A2theK Wrestling Show" that she has aspirations of wrestling the current 4th Rope Women's Champion following her progression in The Dungeon 2.0.

"I think she's somebody that I would love to get my hands on and I would love to see her in WWE. Even just watching her train in The Dungeon, she worked her ass off and she really poured her soul into the ring and I always say that when people come to The Dungeon, you got to keep your spot, you know what I mean? Because we don't have that much space ... I think she'd be an incredible addition to WWE and to our women's roster because she loves wrestling. She's passionate about it. She's hardworking. She brings a different edge to her ... she's got grit. She's not afraid to get knocked on her ass and she's going to get back up and keep fighting."

Despite Natalya still being under WWE contract, she's recently been wrestling under her other persona, "The Low-Key Legend" Nattie, on the independent wrestling scene, which could be her gateway to stepping in the ring with Rhio. That said, Natalya still hopes that there's a future for Rhio in WWE, having listed Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax as the stars she'd like to see her wrestle. WWE has reportedly had their eyes on Rhio for the past year, but she's yet to be offered an official contract.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The A2theK Wrestling Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.