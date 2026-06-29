Backstage Update On Scorpio Sky's AEW Contract Status

During a recent episode of "Collision", Christopher Daniels introduced Top Flight to his former tag team partner, Matt Sydal, who has been recovering from surgery. Also with them was a returning Scorpio Sky, who hasn't been around for a while. He last competed in AEW when he was in the 21 Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW National Title on Zero Hour at Revolution. Upon his most recent return, he teamed with Top Flight against Frat House at an ROH taping.

Sky is in contract season. According to the latest issue of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sky "has his contract due in a few months." There are no further details on when his contract is actually up or if Sky and AEW are in contract negotiations. An AEW Original, Sky signed a five year deal in 2021. He has actively competed in ROH and AEW on and off since last summer. Prior to that, Sky was off TV from fall 2023 until early 2025. During that time, he said he was healthy and not dealing with any injuries. In 2024, he appeared on "Rampage" in a vignette with Private Party, but nothing ever materialized.

In his time with AEW, Sky has been part of SCU with Daniels and TNA's Frankie Kazarian and were one of the most popular acts in the early days of the promotion. After they disbanded, he was one half of Men of the Year with Ethan Page. They were briefly affiliated with Dan Lambert and America's Top Team. Sky is a two-time TNT Champion. In June 2022, he injured his knee in a match against SKYFLIGHT's Dante Martin and dropped the title to Wardlow a month later. Sky has disputed the notion that he is injury prone.