Dave Meltzer Expects This Match To Become A 'Staple' Of AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

This past Sunday at Forbidden Door, AEW introduced Death's Door, a 12-man tag team match that takes place inside of a rounded steel cage. Mark Briscoe would lead The Conglomeration, Darby Allin and Konosuke Takeshita to victory inside the structure over Team MJF, which featured the AEW World Champion and the Don Callis Family, and according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," the specialized steel cage match could become a yearly tradition.

"I think that this is going to be a staple for Forbidden Door going forward, the circular cage."

Death's Door was easily AEW's most gruesome match of the night, as it featured an explosive bag, thumb tacks, multiple tables, skateboards and Allin performing a Coffin Drop from the top of the cage. Following his win last night, it was also announced that Briscoe will get an AEW World Title shot this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" against MJF, which will be their third match together in the last 10 months. Currently, the record between MJF and Briscoe is tied at one a piece, with Friedman winning in their first encounter, and the 41-year-old picking up the victory in a Tables N' Tacks match at AEW All Out last year. However, there won't be any rest for MJF if he retains the title in two days, as Andrade looks to be coming for the gold after he betrayed the champion during Death's Door.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.