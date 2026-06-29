Will Ospreay Explains Why AEW Feud Against Swerve Strickland Has Been 'Very Personal'

The feud between Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland reached a fever pitch during the main event of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026, where both men fought over the right to challenge for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In London 2026. Both men bled buckets across the 35 minute runtime, hitting each other with everything in their arsenal, before Ospreay hit the Tiger Driver '91 to secure the win. After the match, Ospreay and Strickland exchanged some words with each other. Ospreay was asked about it at the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, and while Ospreay preferred to keep the conversation private, he did open up as to why the feud was so personal.

"I appreciate the question, I really do, but that's something between me and him and the journey that we've both gone on," Ospreay said. "He's been my best mate for like ten years, and even when we weren't in the same vicinity together, when we was in separate vicinities, we've always talked to one another, we've always had one another's back. That was such a personal moment for myself and him. I don't hate Swerve, but I hate what we've become."

Ospreay will now move on to Wembley Stadium and challenge for the AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW's biggest show of the year. The question now will be who will Ospreay face? MJF is the current champion, but he is taking on Mark Briscoe this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," and has already promised Kevin Knight another shot at the gold in the near future. MJF also has a personal score to settle with Andrade El Idolo following the result of the 12-man Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door, and Kenny Omega has hinted that he wants "Redemption" for what happened to him at AEW Dynasty 2026, with Redemption being the name of the next AEW pay-per-view.

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