WWE's Nattie Responds To Forbidden Door Tribute From AEW Star

The Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament culminated at Sunday's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, with Will Ospreay winning the men's tournament while Mercedes Moné won the women's. Moné wasn't originally planned the tournament, but she replaced an injured Willow Nightingale and won for the second consecutive year. Moné paid tribute to the Hart Family with gear in their signature pink and black colors, but her gear was specifically inspired by Owen's niece, Natayla.

Moné posted a photo of her in her gear next to a photo of Nattie wearing the gear that inspired her. Nattie quoted the tweet with a photo of herself with Moné, Bayley, and the Bella Twins from the first WWE Evolution event. She captioned the photo, "That gear was from the very first Evolution PPV. A piece of history that meant a lot to me and so many other women wrestlers everywhere. Every piece of gear tells a story and I'm glad this one inspired you. Low-key legends always do..."

That gear was from the very first Evolution PPV. A piece of history that meant a lot to me and so many other women wrestlers everywhere. Every piece of gear tells a story and I'm glad this one inspired you.

Low-key legends always do...🩷🖤 https://t.co/Dmh6u9IbKi pic.twitter.com/HYWBgslm4R — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 30, 2026

Moné will challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In on August 30. The current champion is former STARDOM wrestler Thekla.