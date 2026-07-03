AEW's Will Ospreay Hopes UK Indie Gets Involved In Future Forbidden Door Events

Since Forbidden Door was introduced in 2022, the pay-per-view has evolved from being a show that pits some of the best stars that AEW has to offer against the biggest names in New Japan Pro Wrestling, to showcasing talent from several international promotions. In addition to AEW and NJPW, CMLL and STARDOM were also heavily featured at this past weekend's edition of Forbidden Door, and according to former International Champion Will Ospreay, the European scene should be next to get involved.

Speaking on "107.7 The Bone," Ospreay stated that he'd like to see more independent wrestling talent from the United Kingdom get a chance at Forbidden Door in years to come.

"I think the original concept of Forbidden Door was obviously the dream matches that we could put on there right? And I do think it has drifted away from that. I think now it's more of like the celebration of the different cultures in pro wrestling. So obviously, you got the Japanese strong style, you got the Mexican Lucha Libre, American style ... I would love to stretch it out to Europe and obviously have Revolution Pro Wrestling, a part of that which was my stay in British wrestling. Tony [Khan] saw my last match there and I know he has a wonderful relationship with Andy [Quildan] and I think obviously that would be such a good relationship to have and to help nurture Rev Pro and lend them more talents."

This past weekend at Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay defeated Swerve Strickland in the Owen Hart Foundation 2026 Men's Tournament Final, meaning he is now guaranteed an AEW World Championship match at All In this coming August, which will take place in his home country of England in Wembley Stadium.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "107.7 The Bone" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.