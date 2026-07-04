Kevin Nash Says WCW Suffered In War Against WWE When This Tag Team Specialist Retired

The "Monday Night Wars" pit WWE against WCW in a ratings struggle for years, which delivered some of the most memorable storylines and angles to come out of pro wrestling. While neither promotion completely dominated for the 2,030 days that the "War" lasted for, but there were periods when each promotion got the upper hand.

During an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Kevin Nash noted one crucial moment that resulted in WCW losing momentum against WWE. "I think that Arn [Anderson] and Tully [Blanchard] as a tag team are really underrated," he expressed. "People talk about things that changed momentum for the WWE to overtake WCW, and I think ... one of the things that was huge that's missed often is when Arn got f**ked up." Nash then recalled how Arn Anderson injured his shoulder during a gym session, which soon forced him to retire.

"Losing Arn, because not only was Arn a ring general and could f**king run young talent and teach young talent, Arn's psychology was amazing," Nash added. "So just losing him as part of the team, that hurt us and having guys like Kevin Nash being a dick and f**king with him and everything else probably didn't help the situation!"

Despite WCW having an 83-week consecutive lead in the rating war against WWE, they would ultimately implode by 2001. This lead to Vince McMahon's acquisition of the promotion and most of the talent, including Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan, who brought the nWo into WWE in 2002, where it failed to be the hit it was in WCW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.