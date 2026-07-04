WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Recalls MJF Promo That Won Him Over

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has the knack of getting under people's skins, and even pro wrestling veterans aren't immune to his antics. However, Friedman has managed to capture the attention of Kevin Nash, who explained his fandom for the "Salt of the Earth" during an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast.

"I think he know show much I appreciate him, you know, so we've had conversations... I think he's super talented," Nash expressed. "I remember that f**king – he did the one [promo] – when he was telling f**king Tony Khan, 'F**king fire me! Fire me, Tony! F**king fire me!' They cut his mic off." He then recalled watching the promo live, and thinking to himself how MJF seemed so believable to him that he realized he'd been worked by the segment. "You motherf**ker! You got me!" Nash also thanked Friedman for recently praising his, Scott Hall, and Barry Blooms' efforts in creating a better working environment for pro wrestlers.

In the past, Nash has extensively praised MJF, stating that he believes that the AEW World Champion would've fit easily with The Kliq back in the day. In fact, Nash finds Friedman's most hated characteristics the most entertaining, and claimed that the rising star once approached him at an event at some point, where he claimed to be a big fan of Nash. While Friedman might be a fan of Nash, it clearly goes both ways, as the veteran would also proclaim that he's even a big fan of the AEW World Champion's singing.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.