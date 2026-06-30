WWE Champion Sami Zayn Thought Window For Title Win Had Closed

For the past 13 years, Sami Zayn had been determined to become a world champion in WWE, and this past weekend, he finally realized his dream when he defeated Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER in the main event of Night of Champions to win the Undisputed WWE Title. Following Zayn's failed attempt to defeat Roman Reigns for the title at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada three years ago, fans started to question if Zayn could win a world championship, and though the 41-year-old revealed on "Raw Recap" that he sometimes doubted himself as well, he never gave up hope.

"I certainly didn't lose the faith after the match in Montreal. It was a heartbreaker, no doubt, okay? But I thought, this is the closest I've come, so I'll just get closer and closer till I get there. The one that really did my head in a little bit was coming up short against Drew this past January at the Royal Rumble. Cause after that one, that's when I felt like maybe I had missed my window. And I couldn't give up faith, but it was the first time my faith was shook," he explained. "I knew I was just as good as any of these guys, Drew, Roman, Cody, Seth. And the proof is, you've seen me mix it up in the ring with all of them ... And that's almost what made it more maddening is, why them and why not me?"

Zayn also shared that he lashed out on "WWE SmackDown" in recent months because of his loss to Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble, which led him to feel that the audience began to get behind newer stars like Trick Williams and Oba Femi instead of him. That said, Zayn is proud that he remained true to himself throughout the entire process and won the gold without relying on nefarious means.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.