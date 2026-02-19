Match Spotlight: Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns, WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event has become the trademark final stop on the road to WrestleMania, but the event does sometimes suffer from feeling a bit inconsequential due to the WrestleMania plans already being set in stone. Outside of the Chamber match (or matches) that determine who gets a shot at the champions that weren't picked by the Royal Rumble winners, a lot of the matches can be a bit formulaic as WWE doesn't want to rock the boat so close to the biggest show of the year. However, that isn't what happened in 2023.

The road to WrestleMania 39 has gone down as one of the most celebrated periods in WWE's recent history. The company was experiencing a fresh boom period thanks to Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over the creative direction of the company from the "retired" Vince McMahon. He already had a lot of good will from his time booking "WWE NXT" and fans were excited to see what he could produce on the main roster, resulting in boosted ticket sales, TV sales, and overall interest.

Leading the company in the main event scene was The Bloodline Saga. Roman Reigns was no longer "The Big Dog" and had reached his final form as the "Tribal Chief," and along with The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman, The Bloodline dominated every aspect of the WWE main event picture. Then Sami Zayn came along, the always beloved Canadian who eventually became an honorary member of the group thanks to his devotion to Reigns, and the fact that Jimmy Uso took a shining to him. Jey Uso would eventually warm up to Zayn as well and Zayn went from being a puppy-like cheerleader to an official member of the group.

Things got tricky towards the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 when Reigns feuded with Zayn's long-time friend Kevin Owens. After being pushed around by the "Tribal Chief" to take down his friend, Zayn snapped, hit Reigns with a chair at the 2023 Royal Rumble, and the wheels were in motion for a showdown between Zayn and Reigns.

That showdown would come at the 2023 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It was one of the biggest matches WWE could book at the time, and given Zayn's popularity, there was genuine belief from fans that Zayn could put an end to Reigns' then 902 day run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Since this year's Elimination Chamber show is right around the corner, let's wind back the clock a few years to shine a spotlight on one of the best main events in the history of the event, Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.