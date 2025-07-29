What Could Have Been: What If Jey Uso Beat Roman Reigns At WWE SummerSlam 2023?

This Saturday on WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1, Roman Reigns teams up with his cousin Jey Uso, something that just two years ago would have been seen as a shocking occurrence. That's because two years ago, Jey was challenging Roman for the Undisputed WWE Championship, which he only lost because of a, shall we say, questionable choice from Jey's brother Jimmy. With Jey and Roman teaming up once more, it's time to ask the question: What if Jimmy had stayed backstage, and Jey had won the title instead?

I think at this point we can safely say it's not an insane idea. WrestleMania 41 has come and gone — we've seen Jey Uso win a world championship and serve well in the role. The weird thing, though, is it didn't really seem like an insane idea at the time, either. Jey had just gotten a pinfall victory over Reigns at Money in the Bank, becoming the first man to pin the champion in three years. More than that, Reigns had slowly been losing the support of the Bloodline, the family group that had been propping up his reign almost the entire time; Jey himself was a former member, his brother Jimmy Uso was also out, as was "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, and the Usos had been working on the final member, Solo Sikoa, in the lead-up to SummerSlam. Reigns had finally lost the protective shield of his family. And even beyond that — it just seemed right. Roman's title reign had been about Jey almost from the beginning; the entire Bloodline story was about the two of them. To some, Jey winning seemed less improbable and more inevitable.

Of course, that's not what happened, and in the end, maybe that's okay. Jey still got to pin Roman, he still got to be world champion eventually, and the general fanbase seems fine with Roman's reign of terror ending at the hands of Cody Rhodes. But could we have kept all that, and still gotten the artistic achievement the Bloodline story would have been if Jey had won the world title at SummerSlam 2023?