Sami Zayn Talks Layers Of WWE's Bloodline Story, Chemistry With Roman Reigns

During a recent appearance on "Out of Character," Sami Zayn reflected on his time in The Bloodline. When asked if he could've imagined the storyline playing out the way it did, Zayn explained why he didn't at first.

"No, not at that exact time," Zayn said. "So the idea for me to do stuff with The Bloodline, I got that idea six months prior to that Johnny Knoxville match. It just didn't look like it was going to happen. But in my head, the way I had it mapped out — and not to say that the whole story and everything you saw on television was all my brainchild — but I did have this idea and it was all sparked by seeing an interview that Roman Reigns did with Ariel Helwani where he said he was a fan of my work and he'd like to do something with me one day."

Zayn continued, "Then it sparked this idea of, 'Man, what could we do?' And I had the whole broad picture and I knew that if we could ever actually do this and see it through, I knew that that could be conceivably where it ends up if it's done right. But that's just an idea in your head and those ideas never come to fruition. Certainly, if they do, they're a totally mangled version of it and you get a piece of it or it's like a month-long or whatever. Whatever vision I had in my head, it actually exceeded."