AEW's Tony Khan Announces Change In Start Time For Upcoming Redemption PPV

AEW's Tony Khan has announced a major change to the promotion's next pay-per-view, Redemption, with its start time being changed.

One criticism Khan and AEW have faced regarding their pay-per-views is their length, with some events running past midnight for viewers on the East Coast. The most recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view didn't end until nearly 1 a.m. ET. Khan has seemingly addressed that issue, revealing on X that Redemption will begin at 6 p.m. ET, an hour earlier than usual.

"Thank you all who watch AEW! For our upcoming @AEW Redemption ppv in Montreal on Sunday, July 26, I've moved the start time to one hour earlier than the tremendous recent AEW ppvs. #AEWRedemption Buy In @ 6e/3p Ppv @ 7e/4p! See you soon for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TOMORROW!" said Khan.

Thank you all who watch AEW!

For our upcoming @AEW Redemption ppv in Montreal on Sunday, July 26, I've moved the start time to one hour earlier than the tremendous recent AEW ppvs.#AEWRedemption Buy In @ 6e/3p

Ppv @ 7e/4p! See you soon for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TOMORROW! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 30, 2026

The Buy In for Forbidden Door began at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET, with the event ending just shy of 1 a.m. ET. Khan had previously spoken about pay-per-views finishing late after last year's Full Gear pay-per-view, promising to make changes. He had also spoken about keeping pay-per-views under four hours, revealing that he aims to keep them to around three hours and 45 minutes, which was roughly the length of the Forbidden Door main card.

The first edition of the Redemption pay-per-view will be held on July 26 at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.