AEW Star Ricochet Recalls Being Told He 'Ruined Wrestling' After Will Ospreay Match

A decade later, the Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet match from NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors remains one of the most talked about matches of the last decade, praised in some corners for being innovative, and reviled in others corners as a distortion of what pro wrestling is supposed to be. And then there are some that just like to give Ricochet and Ospreay a hard time on it. In an appearance on "Talk is Jericho" to discuss the match, Ospreay attempted to persuade Ricochet to tell a story about how some of his former co-workers would, in jest, suggest he and Ospreay had "ruined wrestling."

Ricochet would do just that, revealing it was a popular WWE tag team, and the current AAA World Tag Team Champions, that would joke about that with him the most.

"The War Raiders, the Viking Raiders, whatever, we were actually, like, married for a little bit," Ricochet said. "Like, our time in New Japan was all the same, and then we basically got signed to 'NXT' at the same time, and then we got moved to, like, 'Raw' basically at the same time, and then there was a draft and we got moved to 'SmackDown' at the same time.

"So me and those guys were together for a while. And anytime they would see a video of some kids trying to do a crazy high spot or whatever, they would just make sure to tell me 'You and Will ruined [wrestling]. This is your fault right now. This is all because of you that we're watching this.' They would tell me that every time."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription