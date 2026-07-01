AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Report: 6/27/2026

This past Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" was the go-home show for Forbidden Door, and despite featuring three title matches and a main event including Mercedes Mone and Athena, the program recorded one of its worst viewership figures of the year.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "Collision" averaged 332,000 viewers and posted a 0.04 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is the lowest viewership the show has drawn since January. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership declined by 9%, while the 18-49 demo stayed even at 0.04. Additionally, a 30-minute Countdown special for Forbidden Door aired directly after "Collision" on Saturday, which pulled in 287,000 viewers and a 0.03 18-49 rating.

Although "Collision" drew a disappointing number this past weekend, the program also faced stiff competition from the FIFA World Cup on Saturday night, having gone head-to-head with the Group K matchup between DR Congo and Uzbekistan. Moreover, the 30-minute Countdown special for Forbidden Door was also impacted by the World Cup, with Argentina vs. Jordan and Algeria vs. Austria beginning at the same time as the show.

So far, AEW has managed to bounce back whenever "Collision's" viewership takes a hit this year, but the program has struggled to improve its totals over the last 12 months, losing 7% of its viewers since June 2025. That said, more concerning is "Collision's" performance in the 18-49 demo, which is down by 50% since this time last year. Going forward, "Collision" will have the opportunity to improve its numbers with the next episode being part of the aftermath for Forbidden Door, but it remains to be seen if the World Cup will continue to impact its viewership.