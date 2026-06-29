AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door - 6/28/2026: Biggest Winners & Losers

AEW Forbidden Door has come and gone. It was an immense show, full of title matches, tournament finals, and even the return of two former IWGP Heavyweight Champions (Jay White and Hiroshi Tanahashi). As always, we've broken down what happened on the AEW Forbidden Door – 6/28/2026 Results Page, and the crew has told you what they loved and what they hated. All that's left is to assign winners and losers.

Winners aren't always literal winners, just like losers aren't always losers. Sometimes the winners weren't even technically competing, like Lio Rush. Sometimes the losers stood triumphant, like Cope and Christian. The only rules to Winners and Losers is that there are no rules. If you want to keep the conversation rolling, the comments section remains open.

And so, let's break down the winners and the losers from Sunday's show.