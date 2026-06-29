AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

There is one problem that I always have with AEW pay-per-views at this point — well, technically it's two problems. The problem I have after watching an AEW pay-per-view that is built on putting the best of the best matches on display and then being asked "What didn't you like about the show?" is that it's so hard to find something to hate on when virtually everything was good-to-fantastic. I feel a bit sly criticizing a match or a segment that has no business being dunked on for the sake of doing my job.

However! There is one problem with this show, and you know what it is! The length!

When I seen that the Buy-In only had two matches advertised (which later became three matches), I thought that was a great move. Let the two matches booked have time to breathe and give people a chance to get excited for the rest of the show. When nine matches were booked, I thought that was even better because there would be a nice flow to the event. But then I looked at the time, and full transparency, I'm writing this from the other side of the pond where it is literally a bright Monday morning, but I looked at the time and realized that the show had been on for nearly four hours (not including the Buy-In) and hadn't even finished the Steel Cage Match yet.

Now usually, I'm actually one of the people who is fine with the length of an AEW show. You pay for an AEW pay-per-view, you're going to get as much as humanly possible crammed into a four/five hour window and the vast majority of it is going to be very good. It's a good trade, but even without the pre-show, Forbidden Door was nearly five hours, which is an issue despite its quality.

Take Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kenny Omega for example. One of the best matches on the show for my money that went on second and ran for over 25 minutes. By the time you get to the end of the main event, you almost forget how good ZSJ/Omega actually was which isn't really a good thing. You want people to remember the entire experience, not just the most recent thing they saw because all that you've shown your audience has flown in one eyeball and out the other. The first one or two matches on the show were excellent, but you feel like they happened eight years ago by the time you get to the main event and that can be detrimental.

A short match here and there can go a long way, they can even be as memorable as a 60-minute draw when done right. So Tony Khan, for the 97th time, please know that not every pay-per-view match you book needs to be at least 20 minutes and not every show needs to feel like a marathon.

Written by Sam Palmer