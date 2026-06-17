AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/13/2026

The June 13 episode of "AEW Collision," which had a title match and a few qualifying matches, saw a significant decline in viewership and ratings due to stiff competition from major sporting events.

The average overall viewership of "Collision" dropped to 364,000 from the previous week's 496,000 viewers, a near 30% decline week-on-week, as per "Programming Insider." Collision went head-to-head with Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, WNBA, as well as the FIFA World Cup soccer games. Last week's viewership figure for "Collision" is also lower than the trailing four-week average of the show, which stands at 440,000.

The key 18–49 demographic rating also declined, falling even more sharply than viewership in percentage terms. It dropped 50% from the June 6 edition, decreasing from 0.08 to 0.04, and was also below the four-week average of 0.07.

The show had an AEW TNT Championship match, where champion Kevin Knight successfully defended his title against Myron Reed. There were also two qualifying matches to enter the Survival Of The Fittest match for the AEW TBS Championship, which will conclude on the July 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite." On last week's show, Hikaru Shida and Persephone progressed to the final, defeating Zayda Steel and Julia Hart, respectively.