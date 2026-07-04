Adam Copeland Downplays Awkward AEW Promo Interaction With WWE's Ricky Saints

On the October 14, 2023 episode of "AEW Collision," Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks (now known as Ricky Saints in WWE) got into a heated exchange that many fans believed went off-script and caused bad blood. Whether it be Saints commenting on Copeland's "Bug eyes," or the "Ultimate Opportunist" claiming that the WWE star is a "vanilla midget" version of The Rock, the content of the promo segment felt as if both men were taking legitimate jabs at each other.

For the past three years, many have speculated that there was ongoing heat between Copeland and Saints, but according to the "Rated-R-Superstar" during a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," a real-life feud didn't transpire because of the promo.

"We got out there, he started cutting a promo on me, I was like, well, I'm not in an angle with him, okay. And that was it. It's just like a thousand promos in the Attitude Era you know? But by the next day, it's like, okay, now what have we got? ... I'm sure Ricky doesn't, I don't care."

Despite the online rumors that followed the promo between Copeland and Saints, several reports shut down any heat between both wrestlers. Additionally, Copeland and Saints never fought each other in AEW, though it didn't seem like either competitor was itching for the match to happen, with the former NXT Champion claiming that he was never on the veteran's radar.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.