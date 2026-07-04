Tony Khan Comments On 'Challenging' Logistics Of AEW-NJPW Relationship

Coming out of the latest AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, one of the few common complaints from viewers was a lack of cross-promotional emphasis on this year's card. As it turns out, problems with visa clearance ensured that numerous New Japan stars could not attend. Speaking at the post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan touched on the relationship with NJPW when asked if he had thought about booking a tournament featuring stars from both companies.

"It's an interesting thought; it would certainly be something I would like to do," Khan said. "The logistics would be challenging, and that's part of what makes Forbidden Door special, is getting everyone under one roof."

Khan noted that his preference would be to bring NJPW stars over to AEW further in advance of the PPV to start building things out earlier, but that often isn't a possibility for various reasons. That includes NJPW needing the wrestlers for their own shows, which Khan can relate to.

"Sending people over is always a good thing," Khan continued. "I like doing that, but again, AEW does 52 weeks of TV a year, so sending the stars away can also be sometimes challenging, but I always love when we can put people out for either excursions, tours, or tournaments."

The executive pointed out Nick Wayne's involvement in the last two editions of NJPW's Best of Super Juniors tournament as an example of AEW sending one of its own over. As for a tournament involving both companies, Khan reiterated that it's something he'd love to do if it were ever a possibility logistically.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.