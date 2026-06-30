Dave Meltzer Reveals NJPW Names Who Were Supposed To Be On The AEW Forbidden Door Card

Forbidden Door featured talents from AEW, ROH, NJPW, STARDOM, and CMLL. Prior to the show, Tony Khan discussed how multiple visa issues and injuries caused "massive issues" booking the card and getting talent to TV ahead of the pay-per-view. He specifically mentioned Hechicero, Beast Mortos, Komander, Gabe Kidd, and Mark Davis as dealing with visa issues. However Khan mentioned that there were other CMLL talent struggling with visa issues.

On Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer provided more details on how the card was affected by various absences. ISHII was supposed to be in the steel cage match alongside The Conglomeration, but was taken out on TV to cover for not being cleared in time. He was replaced by Konosuke Takeshita, who is the NJPW World Television Champion. Following Shota Umino winning the IWGP Global Championship at DOMINION, Gabe Kidd showed up to set up a match for Forbidden Door. "Gabe Kidd was going to face Umino. That match is going to happen on July 7 in Tokyo." Kidd will also miss Night One of the G1 tournament that begins in Chicago on July 11. Newman was injured at DOMINION and wasn't able to face Jon Moxley. Meltzer believes the Owen Cup final was going to go down to Sareee vs. Willow Nightingale had both women been cleared to wrestle.

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