MJF Beats Mark Briscoe To Keep AEW World Title, Confronted By Kenny Omega On Dynamite

Mark Briscoe earned a shot at MJF's AEW World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 on June 28, and he wasn't waiting around for his shot as the match was signed for the July 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite." After a back-and-forth bout, it was MJF who emerged victorious, but Kenny Omega wanted a piece of the action after all was said and done.

Despite a hot start from Briscoe, MJF busted him open early by going after the wound that received at Forbidden Door. The champion looked to have control, but the blood only seemed to fire Briscoe up as he was able to work his way into hitting the Froggy Bow for a near fall. He wasn't able to hit the Jay Driller, but he was able to hit a pair of Tope Con Hilo's to the outside before bringing out a table, which Briscoe put MJF on in order to hit a Froggy Bow to the floor. However, MJF recovered and threw Briscoe onto the apron, and returned the table under the ring as the match entered the commercial break.

The action returned to the ring during the break where MJF was in full control, even taunting the fans who wanted the table to return. Coming out of the break, Briscoe fired back up and took the action back to the floor. He exposed the concrete under the mats, and while he couldn't hit the Jay Driller, he did hit a Froggy Bow and a Power Slam on the exposed floor before hitting a Cutthroat Driver in the ring for a two count. To the delight of the fans, the table returned, but in setting up the table, Briscoe allowed MJF to recover in time to hit a Drop Toe Hold into a steel chair.

MJF went for a big boot but Briscoe saw it coming and hit a chop to the throat, and finally hit the Froggy Bow to the outside through the table onto the exposed concrete. MJF just about got his foot on the rope to break the count in the ring, but the challenger kept on pushing forward and hit a third Froggy Bow. Briscoe then picked MJF up to finally hit the Jay Driller, but against all odds, MJF kicked out before the count of three. Briscoe went for an Avalanche Jay Driller but MJF escaped, and after a series of counters, MJF hit an Alabama Slam and eventually the Heatseeker for the hard fought victory.

After the match, MJF attacked Briscoe with the Dynamite Diamond Ring before Kenny Omega came to the rescue. Omega challenged MJF for a match later in the night which the champion declined, but MJF did offer Omega the chance to wrestle him next week for the title on one condition, he will never challenge for the title again if he loses.