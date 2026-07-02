Mick Foley Names Darby Allin As Desired AEW Opponent, Allin Responds

Mick Foley has named Darby Allin as a wrestler he would be interested in facing in AEW, but Allin himself isn't open to a match against the veteran.

It seems all but certain that Foley will wrestle again in AEW, with the question now being who he will face. While many assumed MJF would be the likely opponent for his return to the ring, Foley revealed on "Going Ringside" that his first choice would be Allin.

"Well, hey, you know, I pointed out to Darby that I am on record as saying he would be a dream opponent. So, you never know what the future may bring," said the Hall of Famer. "I'm down a lot of weight, but my cardio is suspect at best, and I'd still have to lose another 30 lbs just to be in poor condition. So, we'll see if there's some changes in the next year."

The WWE Hall of Famer seems eager to face Allin if he were to return to the ring in AEW, but Allin himself isn't too keen, as he would prefer teaming up with the hardcore legend. Allin stated in an interview with "Sports Illustrated," that much like with Sting, he wants to team with Foley, who is one of his heroes in wrestling.

"I would never wrestle Mick," he said. "Would I team with him? Absolutely. I would team with him in a heartbeat. Just like I would never wrestle Sting. I would love to team with him. But that's the thing for Mick to answer. What does he feel in his career that, if he would even need that, if there's any questions unanswered?"

Allin wondered whether Foley is in the same mindset as Sting, with the latter unhappy with how his pro wrestling career ended. Foley hasn't been seen on AEW since his debut at AEW Double or Nothing, as he has been busy with his other contractual obligations. But reports have suggested that fans could see him on AEW television soon and is reportedly a certainty for All In in London, England.