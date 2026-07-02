Will Ospreay Reflects On Journey To AEW All In Main Event At Wembley Stadium

After falling at the final hurdle in 2025, Will Ospreay finally got his hands on the Owen Hart Cup at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026. His victory over Swerve Strickland in the tournament final means that Ospreay will be challenging for the AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW All In London 2026 at Wembley Stadium, something that many fans feel has been a long time coming for "The Aerial Assassin."

During the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, Ospreay was asked by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer where does main eventing Wembley rank amongst his career achievements, and whether or not it's the biggest thing he's ever done. "Yeah, like this is the biggest thing I've ever done in my wrestling career like by far," Ospreay said, who went on to recall some of the other moments that got him to where he is now.

"Not the first time I won the [Best of] the Super Juniors because I think that Ricochet match did help open the doorway to see who Will Ospreay was. But I think the second time I won it when I wrestled Shingo [Takagi] at Ryogoku [Sumo Hall], I think people started to see me as one of those guys. Like I generally think in 2019, which is when AEW was released, like I really felt like I was the best wrestler in the world because I was operating on all cylinders. There was no one in the company that did the New Japan Cup, the Best of the Super Juniors, the G1 [Climax], and the Junior Tag League, and the Super-J Cup in one calendar year. I did."

Ospreay went on to say the other moment where he realized just how far he'd come in his career was when he wrestled Bryan Danielson, and particularly the moment in their match where the fans were cheering before anything had happened. Ospreay believes that was a moment where he felt like he'd become one of the guys that younger wrestlers who aspire to be like, and current wrestlers would want to compete with.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.