Tony Schiavone Details How Hands-On Tony Khan Is With AEW Commentary

While there's plenty of evidence available regarding how Tony Khan runs AEW, some aspects of it remain a mystery. One thing that isn't a mystery, however, is how Khan produces his announcers. On the latest episode of "What Happened When?," AEW announcer Tony Schiavone was asked about what it's like having Khan in his ear during broadcasts. The long-time veteran revealed that it was a rather pleasant experience, with Khan not getting too hands on unless needed.

"Well...I don't know if he would tell me things, other than he'd give me lines to say," Schiavone said. "'This is an incredible match. We've got so and so coming out.' And then a lot of times he'll coach me up. He'll say 'You're doing a great job, keep it up. Both of you are doing a great job.'

"One time, he told Nigel and me, he said 'You guys are just doing sensational [work]. Just keep it up.' And sometimes he'll say 'Get the excitement back up! Get the excitement back up!' because he wants you to be excited. I always think I like to keep the excitement up, but you know what? I don't mind if he feels I've dropped down a little bit to coach me back up, so nothing wrong with that."

Having worked for WWE during the 1980s, Schiavone was once familiar with the opposite of Khan's approach with Vince McMahon, whom he saw scream into the ears of another announcers. While Schiavone avoided that fate, he's still happier in this environment, feeling that Vince's approach wouldn't have suited his temperament.

"I guess it's well known that when Vince would produce you, he would actually get on your ass," Schiavone said. "And that wouldn't work for me. I would not do well with that."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription