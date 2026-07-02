Backstage Update On Eric Young's Expected WWE Role After TNA Exit

On Wednesday, TNA announced yet another release. This time it was veteran Eric Young, who was granted his release. After initial reports stated that Young had been on a short term deal, the two-time TNA World Champion clarified that wasn't the case. He says he had "a binding contract the entire time!" It was also noted in the initial report that Young still has a good relationship with Paul Levesque.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer, Bryan Alvarez stated that it's unclear where he is going, but it's expected to be WWE. Dave Meltzer says Young is going to have "the role Shawn Spears has. He'll be on NXT as a player/coach is what I was told. I heard September, but that could be wrong, but it was from people in WWE. But yeah, player/coach in NXT is the current plan for him."

Young was previously in WWE from 2016-2020 until he was part of the releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned in 2022, but never competed before leaving in 2023 after asking for his release due to the return of Vince McMahon. As part of his release, Young had to sign an NDA.

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