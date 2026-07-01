Major Update On Eric Young's TNA Status

There's been a lot of upheaval in TNA over the last few weeks, as "workforce reduction" has led to the likes of Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Myla Grace, and Steve Maclin all departing the company, or asking and receiving their release. They will now be joined by another star, one that has been associated with TNA for most of his career. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that TNA has come to terms with the release of Eric Young. The news was confirmed by a statement sent out by TNA obtained by Cory Hayes of False Finish.

"TNA wrestling has come to terms on the release of Eric Young, effective immediately," the statement read. "EY has had a legendary TNA career, including twice as TNA World Champion. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

TNA has come to terms on the release of Eric Young pic.twitter.com/E2vYIiTMeA — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 1, 2026

TNA's press release regarding the release of Eric Young pic.twitter.com/S2rRVJabp1 — Cory of False Finish (@Cory_Hays407) July 1, 2026

Fightful Select provided more information regarding Young's release, including confirming that, like Blanchard, Grace, and Maclin, Young asked for his release prior to it being granted. While Young has largely worked without a contract for TNA since returning in 2023, it was noted that he had recently signed a short-term deal with the promotion, necessitating a release. Young had remained a factor on TNA TV leading into Slammiversary, including challenging for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship last month against another soon-to-be former TNA star, Mike Santana.

As for his next move, sources within WWE believe Young will be returning to the promotion, though it's unclear what his role would be. Young had previously worked for WWE from 2016 to 2020, before being released as part of cuts made during the COVID-19 pandemic, and then returned in 2022, though he ultimately never left his house before his departure in 2023. While Young remains close with WWE chief content officer Triple H, who wanted Young to remain with the promotion, Young asked and was granted his release after Vince McMahon returned to the company. It was also noted that, as part of his early release, Young had to sign an NDA.