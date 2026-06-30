Mike Santana Reportedly Finished With TNA Following Slammiversary Title Loss

As reports have circulated regarding his TNA contract expiring this summer, the future of Mike Santana within the promotion has been an open question, one that was asked even more after Nic Nemeth defeated him to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship this past Sunday at Slammiversary. And it appears that loss may have not only answered the question on Sananta's future, but also served as his TNA swan song. PWInsider Elite reports that Santana finished up with TNA at Slammiversary, isn't scheduled for TNA's "Impact" tapings this week in Albany, New York and is considered done with the promotion.

Regarding Santana's next move, speculation will immediately turn to him joining WWE, especially since Santana appeared in "WWE NXT" several times while working for TNA. While it was reiterated that WWE had been interested in Santana, it was not confirmed if he had agreed to a contract with the promotion at this time, or if he would be showing up on tonight's episode of "NXT." Santana himself refused to comment on his future when asked last week, instead saying he was focused on his match against Nemeth.

Initially gaining fame as a member of LAX in TNA alongside his tag team partner Ortiz, Santana was thrust into the spotlight in 2019 when he and Ortiz signed with AEW, first appearing at AEW All Out to attack the Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers. He and Ortiz would later join Chris Jericho's Inner Circle stable, but were unable to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and a real life falling out would lead to the team splitting up. Santana departed AEW in March 2024 and returned to TNA soon after, eventually winning the TNA World Heavyweight Championship from Trick Williams at Bound for Glory last October.