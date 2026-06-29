TNA's Mike Santana Addresses Future Career Plans

Mike Santana's TNA Wrestling run may be coming to an end, if reports are to be believed, and he's expressed appreciation for the opportunities that the promotion has given him.

Santana, who debuted in TNA in 2024 after the end of his time in AEW, has grown significantly as a singles star, winning the TNA World Championship last year. With reports that his TNA contract is set to expire soon and him being linked to WWE, Santana — during an interview with "Celebrate Wrestling," conducted a few days prior to his title loss at Slammiversary — thanked TNA and appeared to hint at a move away from the promotion, stating that he wants to continue growing in the business.

"I'm thankful for the opportunities that TNA gave me the last two years as far as being able to reinvent myself and rebuild myself. Man, just looking back on these last two years, I've been able to accomplish a lot of things and do a lot of great things. I don't take it for granted, and being a part of why the company is where we're at today, and having this new TV deal and all this stuff, and just being on the forefront of that, it feels great, and it's something that I take very serious. As far as the future goes, man, I'm the type that growth is part of my life, and I feel like if there's an opportunity for me to grow, then that's what I'm going to do, right? Whether it's at TNA, anywhere. For me, if you're not growing in this business, then what are you doing, right?" he said.

The former AEW star said that the goal in pro wrestling is to constantly strive to grow, something he wants to show his daughter through his own example. Recent reports have suggested that Santana's deal with TNA is set to expire sometime in July, which may explain his world title loss to Nic Nemeth at Slammiversary.